Mostly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Know Him? Crocs-Wearing Burglar Snags Cash From Valley Stream Macy's Store

If you recognize this fashion-forward burglar, police want to hear from you.

A man suspected of stealing cash from the Macy's store at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on Sunday, July 21. 

A man suspected of stealing cash from the Macy's store at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on Sunday, July 21. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Nassau County Police were called to the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream at around 8 a.m. Sunday, July 21, for a burglary at the Macy’s store.

Surveillance video captured a man entering the store through an unlocked door before the business opened. He then pried open and damaged four cash registers before stealing an undisclosed amount of money and fleeing on foot.

Police described the suspect as 5-foot-8, between 25 and 30 years old, with dreadlocks. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, and, notably, black bubble style Crocs slides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE