Know Him? Crocs-Wearing Burglar Snags Cash From Valley Stream Macy's Store

Nassau County Police were called to the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream at around 8 a.m. Sunday, July 21, for a burglary at the Macy’s store.

Surveillance video captured a man entering the store through an unlocked door before the business opened. He then pried open and damaged four cash registers before stealing an undisclosed amount of money and fleeing on foot.

Police described the suspect as 5-foot-8, between 25 and 30 years old, with dreadlocks. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, and, notably, black bubble style Crocs slides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.