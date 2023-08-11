Mostly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Wood, Knife-Wielding Suspected Robbers Nabbed In Mineola

A duo was arrested after one pulled wood off a telephone pole, chasing the other – leading police to discover that they matched the description of a recent robbery.

Palo Howe and Dwayne Smith were arrested following an incident where Howe ripped a chunk of wood off a telephone pole and chased Smith with it, police said.
Palo Howe and Dwayne Smith were arrested following an incident where Howe ripped a chunk of wood off a telephone pole and chased Smith with it, police said. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Mineola, according to Nassau County Police.

According to the investigation by detectives, 34-year-old Dwayne Smith of Massapequa and 44-year-old Palo Howe of Hempstead were on a NICE bus when Smith pulled out a knife as part of a robbery.

After exiting the bus, near the intersection of Mineola Boulevard and Old Country Road, police saw the two walking.

That is when Howe walked up to a telephone pole, grabbed off a piece of wood, and reportedly started chasing Smith with it.

The two were arrested and police discovered that they matched the descriptions of the robbery that had occurred before the wood incident.

Both the wood-wielding Howe and knife-wielding Smith are charged with:

  • Menacing
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Aug. 11 at First District Court. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE