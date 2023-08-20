Fair 77°

Knife-Wielding Robber Swipes $2,500 Off Victims In Hicksville

Police are searching for a man who pushed down a duo, slashed his knife at them, and made off with thousands in a Long Island robbery.

Two men walking near the intersection of Lee Avenue and Linden Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 17 were the subjects of a robbery and lost over $2,000, police said.
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Thursday, Aug. 17 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., two 40-year-old men were walking down Lee Avenue near the intersection of Linden Boulevard when the robber struck.

He appeared on a bicycle, police said, and after coming up to the pair of men the suspected robber pushed them down onto the ground.

The suspect took around $2,500 and a cell phone from the victims.

Before he fled, authorities said the robber took out a knife and slashed at the victims, leaving them with lacerations on their hands. He fled in an unknown direction.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

