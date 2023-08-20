Knife-Wielding Robber Swipes $2,500 Off Victims In Hicksville

It happened on Thursday, Aug. 17 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.
At approximately 12:30 a.m., two 40-year-old men were walking down Lee Avenue near the intersection of Linden Boulevard when the robber struck.
He appeared on a bicycle, police said, and after coming up to the pair of men the suspected robber pushed them down onto the ground.
The suspect took around $2,500 and a cell phone from the victims.
Before he fled, authorities said the robber took out a knife and slashed at the victims, leaving them with lacerations on their hands. He fled in an unknown direction.
Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to the robbery is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.
All calls will be kept anonymous.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.