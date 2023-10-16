Knife-Wielding Man Threatens Hospital Employees In Mineola: Police

Martin McCarthy, age 49, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 13 in Mineola, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 3 a.m., officers said they received multiple calls from people claiming McCarthy was threatening employees at the NYU Langone Hospital, located at 259 First Street.

When police arrived, McCarthy was still pointing his knife at hospital employees and reportedly refused to drop it, eventually swinging to point it at the officers.

Nassau Police used a Taser on McCarthy and he was placed under arrest, though he allegedly continued to be combative.

McCarthy is charged with:

Menacing, three counts;

Criminal possession of a weapon; and

Menacing a police officer, two counts.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due in court on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

