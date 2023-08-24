Knife-Wielding Man Swipes Cash, Cigarettes From Bethpage Business

It happened on Thursday, Aug. 24 in Bethpage, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 3:05 a.m., the man walked into the 7-Eleven located at 4220 Hempstead Turnpike and grabbed several items before walking up to the register.

When the cashier, a 22-year-old man, opened the register to ring up the supposed customer, the robber then walked behind the counter and pulled out a large knife.

Fearing for his life, the cashier went into the back room and locked the door.

The robber took several hundred dollars in cash from the register and several packs of cigarettes before fleeing on foot, going east on Hempstead Turnpike.

Police described the thief as a white man with a thin build, standing at approximately 5-foot-7.

He is partially bald. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

