'Kindest Soul' ID'd As Victim In Fatal South Farmingdale Crash

It happened on Friday, Oct. 13 in South Farmingdale.

Adam Markevitch, age 44, of North Massapequa, was traveling east on Reese Place on an electric bike.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Merritts Road, he was struck by a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Markevitch suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and family have taken to social media to remember Markevitch’s impact on the world.

“You know, sometimes things happen in life that are unfair and just feel wrong,” friend Corey Odoub Joseph wrote on Facebook.

“[Adam] was funny, super solid, and honestly the last person I thought I would be writing this about today.”

Another friend, Margaret Velasquez, described him as the "kindest soul" who "could light up anyone’s day with his spunky spirit."

A family member of Markevitch also launched a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral.

“There are no words that can describe the pain and sorrow that we are feeling,” wrote Stanely Markevitch in the fundraiser’s description. “He loved hard and he would give the shirt off his back to a stranger.”

In just two days, the community has provided nearly $4,500 of the campaign's $10,000 goal.

The proceeds will go towards Samantha Zahralban, who described the 44-year-old as “the love of my life…[for] 22 years.”

She wants to “make Adam’s rest the best it could be.”

Additionally, Zahralban plans to hold a candlelight vigil for Markevitch on Friday, Oct. 20 at 5:45 p.m. on the corner of Reese Place and Merritts Road.

“We will be gathering to light the night for a soul that brightened the darkest of days,” she wrote.

“We come together to share memories, stories, to laugh, to cry, and to pray for peace for the beautiful soul who will be GREATLY missed!”

