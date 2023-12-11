Overcast 41°

Just Dropping By: Police In New Hyde Park Spread Holiday Cheer, Rappel Down Children's Hospital

Police officers on Long Island sent holiday wishes to children at a local hospital who couldn’t visit with family in a unique way.

<p>Police with the NCPD found a way to spread holiday cheer to children who were in the hospital and unable to see family and friends.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Instagram via cohens_children/Facebook via Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
On Saturday, Dec. 9, the Nassau County Police Department Emergency Services Unit headed to Cohen’s Children Medical Center, located at 26901 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, on a mission.

Dubbed “Operation Holiday Drop In,” the mission was set to go off without a hitch, and when officers started rappelling down the side of the 40-foot building in holiday hats, it became clear that the mission objective was met – make kids smile.

The event is meant to ensure that children being treated at the hospital, who are unable to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season, feel a little less alone.

Officers rappelling down the building stopped to wave hello to kids and give out high-fives through the glass as they went.

“This isn’t the place families choose to be during the holiday season,’ said Erin Donohue, director of hospital operations for Cohen Children’s.

“Which is why an experience such as this is so meaningful to all of us.”

What made the day more significant was Sargeant Rick Bruno’s involvement.

On New Year’s Eve in 2002, Levittown resident Bruno was rushed to Cohen Children’s following a seizure.

Tests revealed that Bruno had a brain tumor. It was taken out less than 48 hours after his arrival, and Bruno, now 38, went on to serve in the US Army before landing with the NCPD.

“Just to be able to see the smiles on their faces makes this day so meaningful for us,” Bruno said.

“I know from personal experience what it’s like to be in the hospital at this time of year. This is such an important day for us.”

Cohen’s Children Medical Center was founded in 1983, and recently was ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in 2022-2023 by US News & World Report.

