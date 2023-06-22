Jennifer Lawrence Movie Shot In Nassau County Opens In Theaters

Lawrence's new movie "No Hard Feelings" opens Friday, June 23. Lawrence's last two movies went straight to streaming, and this is her first theatrical release since 2019's "Dark Phoenix."

"No Hard Feelings" was filmed and set on Long Island.

Lawrence, age 32, plays a Montauk woman desperate for cash who answers an ad to date a 19-year-old wallflower before he goes off to college.

The movie shot all over Nassau County, including in Old Westbury and in Glendale. Critics have been mixed on "No Hard Feelings," with the film earning a 64 percent rating at Rotten Tomatoes and a 57 percent rating at metacritic.

To watch the red band trailer for No Hard Feelings, click here.

