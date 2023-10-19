Jeep Service Station Employee Hit, Killed By Car In Wantagh, Police Say

It happened on Thursday, Oct. 19 in Wantagh, according to Nassau County Police.

A 32-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was at his job at the Merrick Jeep

Chrysler Dodge service center, located at 3588 Sunrise Highway.

At approximately 10:10 a.m., the man was struck by a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee as it was backing up.

The employee was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was driven by another employee, age 20, who stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.