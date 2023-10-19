Fair 59°

Jeep Service Station Employee Hit, Killed By Car In Wantagh, Police Say

A man was killed after he was hit by a car at his place of work on Long Island, authorities said.

An employee of a Jeep service center was killed when another employee backed into him with a Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Thursday, Oct. 19 in Wantagh, according to Nassau County Police.

A 32-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was at his job at the Merrick Jeep

Chrysler Dodge service center, located at 3588 Sunrise Highway.

At approximately 10:10 a.m., the man was struck by a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee as it was backing up.

The employee was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was driven by another employee, age 20, who stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

