It's A Girl! Officers Help Deliver Baby In Uniondale

Move over, stork!

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in Uniondale.

Nassau County Police officers traveled to help a woman in labor near the area of Chester Street and Front Street.

When they arrived, the mother was in active labor, sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

Alongside two medics, the officers were able to help the woman successfully deliver a healthy baby girl.

Both mother and daughter were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition for further treatment and evaluation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.