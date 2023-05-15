Island Park Man Steals, Crashes Landscape Truck: Police

Albert Garfield, aged 57, of Island Park, was arrested on Sunday, May 14, and will face multiple charges, including grand larceny, according to Nassau County police.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., officials allege that Garfield illegally entered a fenced property at 531 Nassau Road in Roosevelt.

He then reportedly got inside an International Harvester Landscape Truck and started the engine.

Garfield drove through the locked fence and fled south on Nassau Road, according to police.

That same night, about 8 miles away in Island Park, Garfield was driving in the stolen truck when he got into a car accident.

Though he fled the scene, police soon located and placed him under arrest.

According to authorities, Garfield had been arrested four times prior to this incident on charges such as assault, driving under the influence, and robbery.

For this incident, he is charged with:

Grand larceny;

Criminal trespass;

Criminal possession of stolen property; and

Leaving the scene of an incident.

Garfield is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, May 15 at Hempstead’s First District Court.

