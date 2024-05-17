Inside Job: Pair Steals Copper Wire From Jericho Employer, Police Say

Nassau County Police Department received notification of the theft from a company in Jericho between Wednesday, May 15, and Thursday, May 16.

The report indicated that a burglar had stolen copper wire from Getty Terminal Corp, located at 125 Jericho Turnpike.

After an investigation, police arrested two employees for the theft — 35-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Bellerose and 23-year-old Hugo Ayala of Malverne.

Both men are charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Hernandez and Ayala are scheduled to appear at Hempstead’s First District Court for arraignment on Friday, May 17.

Further information, including the amount of copper wire stolen, was not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.