Indictment: Driver Pleads Not Guilty For Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 2 Jericho Teens

Amandeep Singh, aged 34, of Roslyn, was arraigned on Monday, June 26 on charges that include manslaughter and assault for a May crash that killed two young teens, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

He pleaded not guilty.

The investigation and indictment claim that on Wednesday, May 3, Singh was driving his 2021 Dodge Ram TRX south in the northbound lanes of North Broadway in Jericho.

In addition to driving in the wrong lane and speeding, the District Attorney’s Office claims that Singh was under the influence of both alcohol and cocaine.

At approximately 10:19 p.m., the Dodge crashed into an Alfa Romeo containing four teenage boys.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, who were both seated in the right side of the car, were killed.

They were each 14 years old and attended Roslyn Middle School in Roslyn.

The two other teen passengers were taken to the hospital. According to the DA, they are still recovering from their injuries.

Singh purportedly fled the scene of the crash.

He was apprehended by Nassau County Police nearby, where he was reported to be found hiding in a dumpster in a shopping center parking lot.

“Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz were bright and athletic 14-year-olds with their entire lives in front of them,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“This catastrophic crash scene was one of the worst we’ve ever seen here on Long Island and the alleged reckless actions of this defendant have created a ripple effect throughout the Roslyn community.”

In total, Singh is charged with:

Aggravated vehicular homicide;

First-degree vehicular manslaughter;

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter, two counts;

Second-degree manslaughter, two counts;

Second-degree assault, two counts;

Third-degree assault, two counts;

Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting;

Reckless driving;

Driving while ability impaired by combined influence of alcohol and a drug; and

Driving while intoxicated, two counts.

He remains remanded and is due back in court on Tuesday, July 25.

Singh faces a potential maximum of 32 years in prison.

