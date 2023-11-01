Incense Lights Up Roosevelt Home In Early-Morning Blaze

The fire broke out in Roosevelt on Wednesday, Nov. 1 according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., a Catlin Avenue home went up in flames after a stick of burning incense in the basement ignited a nearby mattress.

The flames quickly enveloped the house, though all residents safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

With assistance from other local departments, the Roosevelt Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

At this time, police say the fire is not suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

