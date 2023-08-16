‘I’ll Be A Regular Here’: New Restaurant Serves Up Tasty Food With A Side Of Fun In Seaford

Bongo Burrito, located at 3925 Merrick Road in Seaford, opened its doors in June of 2023.

It wasn’t long before the vibrant Mexican-style restaurant drew crowds for its quirky decor, food, and cocktails.

“Excellent atmosphere and service,” said Seaford resident Kelley G. on Yelp.

For appetizers, Kelley’s group tried the “Melt In Your Mouth Ribs” and coconut shrimp appetizers. Both, she said, were “out of this world.”

Bongo features a long list of various starters to nosh on – in addition to the ribs and the shrimp, choices like the Mexi mac n’ cheese and the octopus tostada are popular options.

“The food was incredible, like super delicious, and came out really quick,” Yelp reviewer Anthony M. of Levittown wrote.

“You're really gonna love the names on some of the food and drink items too. Nothing like getting a good laugh while you give your order.”

For meals, Bongo offers salads like the “Healthy AF” and build-your-own burrito bowls, but the real star of the show appears to be the tacos and burrito-adjacent dishes (which are cheekily under the “Wrap It Up” section of the menu).

Diners have more than a dozen taco options to choose from, ranging from a more traditional al pastor or birria tacos, to vegetarian options like the “Cali-flower” and “Melly Gee Sweet Poppin’ Potato.”

Mike M. of Middle Village wrote on Yelp that both the al pastor and the “Carne Smack That Asada” tacos were “delicious.”

To wash it down, a bevy of drinks are available – and, of course, featuring names like “Sotally Tober,” “Gin Dependent Woman,” and “Mamacita Needs A Margarita.”

Both indoor and outdoor seating is available at the restaurant. Inside, patrons will find a jungle-y paradise, decked out with string lights that appear to be held up by monkeys.

More Instagrammable scenes can be found outdoors with a wall mural that reads, “I didn’t text you, tequila did.”

Kelley said that everyone in her group, including the children, “were very pleased with their choices.”

“Great new place in Seaford!” she wrote.

“I’ll be a regular here.”

Bongo Burrito is open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

