ID Released For Worker Killed In Roof Collapse At Woodbury Company

The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in Woodbury, at the Jericho Water District Facility on Stillwell Lane.

Two construction workers were standing on scaffolding about 30 feet in the air when the roof suddenly collapsed, according to Nassau County Police.

One of the men, identified Friday, Aug. 4 as 49-year-old Donaldo Duque, of Roosevelt, was crushed against a concrete wall of the building.

Emergency crews spent more than six hours trying to extricate Duque, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The second worker, a 24-year-old man, suffered a cut to his face and was later released from the hospital. Nobody else was injured in the collapse.

The incident is under investigation by Nassau County Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

