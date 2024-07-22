A Few Clouds 80°

ID Released For 28-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction Long Island Crash

The identity has been released of a 28-year-old killed in a chain-reaction crash during the height of the evening commute on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge
It happened on Friday, July 19, at around 5:30 p.m. in Lynbrook.

A 28-year-old man was riding a white 2010 Ducati motorcycle eastbound on Peninsula Boulevard when he collided with the rear of a Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus being driven by a 40-year-old woman. 

The bus was traveling westbound and making a left-hand turn onto Hempstead Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Debris from the crash struck a 2024 black Honda CRV being operated by a 25-year-old woman.

The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. 

He's now been identified as Chris Diaz-Hernandez, of Wantagh.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

