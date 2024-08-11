ID Released For 27-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Car In Hempstead

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Hempstead.

A 2004 Honda traveling westbound on Front Street near 33 Front Street struck the pedestrian, who was crossing from the south side to the north side, Nassau County Police said.

The victim, now identified as Jarrell Green, age 27, of Hempstead, suffered trauma to his head and body.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m. by a physician.

The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

The vehicle was brake and safety checked.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.