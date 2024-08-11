Fair 76°

SHARE

ID Released For 27-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Car In Hempstead

The identity has been released of a man attempting to cross a Long Island roadway who was struck and killed by a car.

The area where the incident happened at 33 Front Street in Hempstead.

The area where the incident happened at 33 Front Street in Hempstead.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Diego Parra on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Hempstead.

A 2004 Honda traveling westbound on Front Street near 33 Front Street struck the pedestrian, who was crossing from the south side to the north side, Nassau County Police said.

The victim, now identified as Jarrell Green, age 27, of Hempstead, suffered trauma to his head and body. 

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m. by a physician.

The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

The vehicle was brake and safety checked.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE