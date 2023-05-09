ID Released For 26-Year-Old Found Shot, Killed In New Cassel

Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired in New Cassel in the vicinity of 166 State Street at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Nassau County Police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

He has now been identified as Quraan Williams, of Baldwin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

