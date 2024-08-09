'I Just Stabbed You, B***': Man Gets Decade In Prison For Attack Outside Farmingdale Business

Martin Carpio, age 36, of North Bellmore, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Friday, Aug. 9, following a jury conviction for assault and related charges.

Prosecutors said the 21-year-old victim – whose identity was not released – was with friends attending LepreCon, a St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl on Main Street in Farmingdale, on the night of March 4, 2023.

They ended their night at The Dominican Restaurant 4 on Main Street, where they met up with another group of friends, including a family with two daughters, one aged 15, who were celebrating a birthday.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on March 5, Carpio arrived at the restaurant with a friend and approached the 15-year-old girl, grabbing her arm, and making advances on her.

The girl’s father and Carpio got into an argument and Carpio punched the man in his throat. As the group of friends pushed him back to get him to leave, he punched the 21-year-old male victim in his face.

Together with restaurant staff, the group pushed Carpio outside and he fell onto the sidewalk. The scuffle continued and he pulled out a knife and began chasing the victim.

Carpio’s friend punched the victim in the back of the head, and Carpio grabbed the man’s shirt collar and swung, stabbing him two times in the upper left rib cage.

“I just stabbed you, b***,” he yelled at the victim as he stabbed him with the three-and-a-half-inch blade.

The man was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in Hempstead with a collapsed lung, punctured spleen and diaphragm, and a fractured rib.

Nassau County Police arrested Carpio hours later. On Tuesday, June 4, after six days of deliberation, a jury found him guilty of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was acquitted of attempted murder and two counts of attempted assault.

“Martin Carpio instigated an argument with strangers, escalated to physical violence, and targeted his rage at a 21-year-old young man when he twice plunged a three-and-a-half-inch blade into the victim’s chest,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

“The extensive injuries this defendant so viciously caused nearly cost the young man his life. Instead of recognizing the magnitude of what he had done, Carpio gloated and reveled in his cruelty after the stabbing.

“Today’s lengthy prison sentence holds the defendant accountable for the suffering that he caused this victim and his loved ones.”

