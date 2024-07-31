Human Remains Found Behind Lowe's Store In East Garden City

Nassau County Police received a 911 call at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, reporting possible remains in the wooded area in East Garden City, in the rear of 700 Dibblee Drive, near the Meadowbrook Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers noticed an abandoned encampment and discovered human remains.

The Nassau County PD Homicide Squad and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

The body was removed from the scene and brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for further examination.

The investigation is ongoing, and the identity of the person has not yet been determined.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

