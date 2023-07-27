HomeGoods To Open New Hyde Park Location

The new location of the popular home furnishing store will be in New Hyde Park, according to a July 10, 2023 announcement from New Rochelle-based Welco Realty, Inc.

Taking the place of a former Walgreens building, the storefront will be located at 657 Hillside Avenue, alongside the Stop & Shop, Panera Bread, and Five Below.

“We believe that HomeGoods will round off the merchandise mix of the shopping center to be able to offer home décor, home furnishings at great prices to the New Hyde Park surrounding community,” read Welco’s statement.

The new spot will be Long Island’s fifteenth Homegoods location.

Shoppers can start loading up their carts when the shop opens in 2024, Welco Realty’s president Jerry Welkis, Welco’s president, told Daily Voice.

HomeGoods was founded in Framingham, Massachusetts in 1992 and is owned by TJX Companies.

Originally a small chain store, the company currently has 907 US locations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.