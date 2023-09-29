Light Rain 58°

Home Health Aide Fraud: Bellmore Woman Nabbed

A woman was arrested after police say she scammed a Long Island man she was working for.

Shaday Lawrence, age 25, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 29 after she allegedly stole the credit card of a man whom she worked for, police said.
Sophie Grieser
On Friday, Sept. 29, Shaday Lawrence, age 25 of Bellmore, was arrested for her alleged crimes, according to Nassau County Police.

Lawrence was working as a home health aide for a 51-year-old man when on Monday, June 26, he noticed that his credit card had two fraudulent charges on it.

The monthslong investigation by police determined Lawrence was responsible for the identity theft.

She is charged with:

  • Forgery
  • Falsifying business record
  • Petit Larceny
  • Unlawful possession of personal ID
  • Identity theft

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and is due back at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Oct. 10. 

