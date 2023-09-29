Home Health Aide Fraud: Bellmore Woman Nabbed

On Friday, Sept. 29, Shaday Lawrence, age 25 of Bellmore, was arrested for her alleged crimes, according to Nassau County Police.

Lawrence was working as a home health aide for a 51-year-old man when on Monday, June 26, he noticed that his credit card had two fraudulent charges on it.

The monthslong investigation by police determined Lawrence was responsible for the identity theft.

She is charged with:

Forgery

Falsifying business record

Petit Larceny

Unlawful possession of personal ID

Identity theft

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and is due back at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

