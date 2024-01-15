Home Health Aide Accused Of Abusing Victim In Searingtown

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 68-year-old Searingtown man who suffers from a cognitive disorder needed the assistance of a live-in home health aide.

The victim’s son hired Radica Barker, age 59, of Orlando, Florida, to care for his father.

It was then discovered that Barker would often lose her patience with the victim and strike him, causing bruising and substantial pain in a series of incidents dating back to Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023..

Barker would take the victim’s cane away, which he physically needed, and on multiple occasions, Baker forced the victim out of his vehicle and he would have to take a car service home, according to police.

During the investigation, Baker was found to have a blank check belonging to the victim, police said.

Barker has been charged with:

Assault,

Two counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disabled person.

Barker was arraigned on Sunday, Jan. 14 at First District Court in Hempstead.

