Hochul Announces Newest Additions To Long Island Power Authority

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the new Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) Board of Trustees members, whom she appointed, on Monday, Nov. 13.

In a statement, Hochul said she is “confident” the new board appointees will “bring unique knowledge and expertise to the Board.”

Stepping into the role of Chair of the LIPA Board is Tracey Edwards.

A wearer of many hats, Edwards currently serves as a Senior Vice President and New York Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, as well as a consultant at Tracey Edwards Consulting Resources.

Edwards also is a managing director at the Transportation Safety Planning and Solutions Group and a regional director of the Long Island NAACP.

She had previously served with the New York State Department of Public Service for four years.

"I am honored to be appointed the Chair of the LIPA Board and continue to serve New Yorkers as we transition to a renewable energy grid,” Edwards said.

“I look forward to working closely with all Board Members to ensure all Long Island residents benefit from the State's commitment to building a clean energy future."

Edwards will be joined by David “Dave” J. Manning and Claudia P. Lovas.

Manning is Director of Stakeholder Relations and External Affairs for the Brookhaven National Laboratory, a research institute that researches, among other things, clean energy; Lovas, on the other hand, has served as a managing attorney for American Family Insurance, among other experience at insurance companies and law offices.

LIPA was created in 1986 by an act in the New York State Legislature and lowered electric rates by 20 percent in its first 12 years.

The Board defines how LIPA will govern in order to serve its purpose of providing clean, affordable, and reliable energy to Long Island and the Rockaways.

Current board members Laureen Harris and Sheldon L. Cohen will remain on the Board.

