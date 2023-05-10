‘His Life Has Been Cut Short’: Support Swells For 26-Year-Old Shot, Killed In New Cassel

After a young man was shot in killed in New Cassel, the community banded together to help his family celebrate the life he led.

Qur’aan Williams, nicknamed “Q” by those he loved, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting that occurred at around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

In the description of a GoFundMe started for his family, Qur’aan is remembered by author Yolaine Riche as a young man with a “bright future ahead of him.”

“He enjoyed showing off his engineering skills as he loved to build things and was good with his hands. Q also really loved his family and spending time with his loved ones.”

In the first 24 hours since the fundraiser was started, donors have contributed over $4,000 of the $20,000 goal.

With the donations, which will be given directly to Williams’ family, Riche is hoping to be able to cover the young man’s celebration of life and memorial services, as the sudden loss has left the family in need of assistance.

“Sadly, like so many other young Black men, his life has been cut short, robbing him of the chance to reach his full potential and live out his dreams," Riche wrote.

“His family is heartbroken and their lives are forever changed.”

To donate to Williams' GoFundMe, click here.

