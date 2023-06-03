Hicksville Man Arrested For Punching, Throwing Food In Apparent Race-Based Crime

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 30 at 6:45 p.m. in Hicksville, Nassau County Police reported.

The victims, a 19-year-old male, his aunt, and his uncle, were on Woodcrest Road talking when 53-year-old Richard Bauman was driving by in his 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

According to police, Bauman stopped his vehicle near the trio and began to throw food at the teen, unprovoked.

He also yelled hateful, demeaning comments at the trio based on their national origin.

When the teenager asked Bauman to leave, he reportedly got out of his car, charged at the young man, and punched him in the face before fleeing the scene.

Bauman was arrested after an investigation into the incident and is charged with third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated harassment.

He will be arraigned at First District Court on Thursday, June 1.

