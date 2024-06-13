According to the National Weather Service, the storm system's projected timing for Friday, June 14, is mid-afternoon into the late evening.

"Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front and move through the region Friday afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Thursday morning, June 13. "Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe, capable of producing gusty to damaging winds and brief downpours."

Large hail.is also possible.

Wind gusts could be between 50 and 60 miles per hour. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com released Thursday morning, June 13.)

Temps will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday, amid plenty of bright sunshine.

Friday, June 14 will be mostly sunny for much of the day with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.

The storm system will then move through from west to east at around 2 p.m. before winding down late Friday evening.

The system is expected to produce a widespread inch to an inch-and-a-half of rainfall, with locally higher amounts where severe storms occur.

After the storms subside, there will be learning overnight, leading to a bright and sunny day on Saturday, June 15, with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Look for more of the same for the second half of the weekend.

On Sunday, June 16, expect plenty more sunshine and temperatures topping at or slightly above 80 degrees.

The outlook for Monday, June 17, calls for mostly sunny skies with high temperatures. in the mid-80s.

