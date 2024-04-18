Trevor Lawry, age 38 of Hempstead, received his eight-year sentence on Wednesday, April 17, the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of New York announced.

Lawry was convicted for orchestrating a conspiracy to divert Oxycodone and a myriad of other medications — including Adderall, Alprazolam (Xanax), and Promethazine with codeine syrup — from a Hempstead pharmacy to then resell.

The scheme took place from February 2018 to March 2020, according to the USAO’s Office.

During that time, Lawry used stolen prescription pads to forge paper prescriptions to obtain large amounts of the drugs.

The more than 500 fake scripts were filled at the now-closed D’s Pharmacy, located at 391 Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead, where one of Lawry’s co-conspirators worked.

Lawry would then advertise the drugs on social media and sell them at street level. In total, the USAO’s Office stated that Lawry’s conspiracy involved nearly a kilogram’s worth of stolen medication.

“While communities across the country reeled from an opioid epidemic, this defendant operated an elaborate scheme that illegally diverted huge quantities of prescription medications into the hands of drug users, including people struggling with addiction,” said Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

The New York State Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement, the New York City Human Resources Administration, the New York Police Department, and the Nassau County Police Department all contributed to the investigation.

