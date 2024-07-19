Nassau County resident and Hempstead Councilman Christopher Carini died at the age of 49 on Sunday, July 14, while on a family vacation in Florida, relatives confirmed.

Ladder trucks from the Seaford and Wantagh fire departments draped an American flag as a hearse carrying his body drove through Seaford on Thursday, July 18.

Carini was a “decorated and proud” retired police officer, having served 22 years with the NYPD, MTA Police, and Port Authority Police before venturing into local government, according to the Wantagh Fire Department.

In November 2019, he was elected to represent the Town of Hempstead’s 5th District. Voters sent him back to the council four years later.

Among the accomplishments touted on his official council page are improvements to town parks, including new turf fields at Newbridge Road Park and Seaman’s Neck Park, and spearheading the town’s Quality of Life Task Force to combat illegal signage and graffiti.

“His dedication to the communities that he served and support of first responders was unwavering and second only to the dedication, pride and love of his family,” the Wantagh Fire Department said in a tribute on Facebook.

Carini’s uncle, Dale Perrigo, echoed that sentiment in a tribute of his own, saying he “always served with pride and dedicated his entire adult life as a first responder and servant for the people of Long Island.”

“A very good man who will be missed dearly.”

Carini is survived by his wife Danielle and their two children. A GoFundMe campaign to support his family has raised over $30,000. Click here to donate.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. William the Abbot RC Church in Seaford.

Relatives said donations in Carini’s name can be made to the John Theissen Children’s Foundation.

