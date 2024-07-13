Mostly Cloudy 80°

Hempstead Church Leader Raped Girl For Years: Police

Police arrested a man who served as a leader at multiple Long Island churches after he allegedly sexually abused a child for nearly five years.

Jose Wilfredo Vazquez Cardoza, age 49 of Uniondale.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

Jose Wilfredo Vazquez Cardoza, age 49 of Uniondale, was arrested on Wednesday, July 10, Nassau County Police announced.

Starting in August 2011, Cardoza reportedly had sexual relations with a 12-year-old girl at Iglesia Cristiana Unida in Hempstead, where he served as a church leader and as security at the time.

The alleged abuse lasted until April 2016.

Cardoza then went on to serve as an active member and elder of the Iglesia Misionera El Redentor in Amityville.

He was arrested following a Special Victims Squad investigation and is charged with:

  • Rape;
  • Criminal sexual act;
  • Sexual abuse;
  • Disseminating indecent material to minors; and
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

Cardoza pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, July 15.

Additionally, detectives are requesting anyone who may have been victimized by Cardoza to contact the Special Victims Squad Detectives at 516-573-4022 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

