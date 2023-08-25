New Update - Head-On Crash: 21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Injured On Meadowbrook State Parkway

It happened on Thursday, Aug. 24 at approximately 2:45 p.m. on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead, according to New York State Police.

Mubashir Hossain, age 21 of East Elmhurst, Queens, was driving north on the parkway when his 2001 BMW 325 crossed over the center median and crashed head-on with a 2020 Toyota Sienna traveling south, police said.

Hossain and his passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to Nassau University Medical Center.

On Friday, Aug. 25, police announced that Hossain had died from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was also transported to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of his non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the New York State Police at 631-756-3300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

