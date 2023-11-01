Have You Seen Him? Police Issue Alert For Man Missing Days From Massapequa

Watkins Richardson, age 74, was last seen on Thursday, Oct, 26, according to Nassau County Police.

He was spotted in Massapequa at 12 p.m. that day before he disappeared.

Richardson is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

He has brown eyes.

A description of Richardson’s hair color and clothing was not provided, but police said he is known to travel to New York City.

Anyone with information regarding Richardson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

