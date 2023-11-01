Fair 46°

SHARE

Have You Seen Him? Police Issue Alert For Man Missing Days From Massapequa

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man missing from Long Island for nearly a week.

<p>Missing man Watkins Richardson, age 74, was last seen in Massapequa on Thursday, Oct 26, police said.&nbsp;</p>

Missing man Watkins Richardson, age 74, was last seen in Massapequa on Thursday, Oct 26, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

Watkins Richardson, age 74, was last seen on Thursday, Oct, 26, according to Nassau County Police.

He was spotted in Massapequa at 12 p.m. that day before he disappeared.

Richardson is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

He has brown eyes.

A description of Richardson’s hair color and clothing was not provided, but police said he is known to travel to New York City.

Anyone with information regarding Richardson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE