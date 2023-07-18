Have You Seen Her? Teen Reported Missing, Last Seen In Hempstead

Nassau County Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Keysi Martinez, a teen girl who was last seen in Hempstead on Tuesday, July 18 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Martinez was last spotted near the Hempstead Public Library, located at 115 James A. Garner Way, police said.

She is described as standing at 5-foot-4 and weighing around 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Martinez was last seen wearing a purple shirt, a grey camo skirt, and red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

