Have You Seen Her? Police Search For Missing Westbury Girl

Yoselin Alvarado Guerra, age 13, was last seen leaving her residence in Westbury at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, the Nassau County Police reported.

Guerra is described as Hispanic, standing at five-feet-five-inches tall, and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance or if she was headed toward any destinations.

Nassau Police are urging anyone with information about Guerra’s location to contact Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.