Have You Seen Her? Missing Teen Last Seen In Uniondale

Zyaire Thomas, age 15, was last seen in Uniondale on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:45 p.m.

According to Nassau County Police, she is 5-foot-3 with black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas weighs approximately 185 pounds. A description of her clothing was not provided.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas’ location is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

