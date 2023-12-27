Have You Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Roslyn Heights Woman

Doreen L. Paled, age 38, was last seen in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Friday, Dec. 22, according to Nassau County Police.

Paled, who is a Roslyn Heights resident, had been spotted at 12 p.m. that day before disappearing.

She is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 125 pounds with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

When she was last seen, Paled was wearing a cream-colored knit hat with a pom-pom on top, a tan plaid scarf, and a long cream-colored overcoat.

Underneath, police said she had on a black jacket and a long dress. She was wearing tan boots similar to Uggs.

Paled is believed to be in Brooklyn neighborhoods Flatbush, Crown Heights, or Williamsburg.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Section at 516-573-7347 or 911.

