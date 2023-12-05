Election Date Set To Fill George Santos' Vacant House Seat

Poll Who Would You Rather Represent New York's 3rd District In Congress? Michael Sapraicone (R) Tom Suozzi (D) Kellen Curry (R) Anna Kaplan (D) Matthew Nappo (Independent) Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Would You Rather Represent New York's 3rd District In Congress? Michael Sapraicone (R) 26%

A special election to fill the 3rd District seat – representing parts of Nassau County and Queens – won't be held until Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, according to a proclamation from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“As Governor, I have the solemn responsibility to call a special election to ensure the voters of Long Island and Queens once again have representation in Congress,” Hochul said.

“Members of Congress provide critical constituent services, serve as a link to federal agencies, and advocate on behalf of the constituents who sent them to Washington. I look forward to working with the next representative for the 3rd Congressional District on the issues facing New Yorkers.”

The 3rd District is home to some 771,000 constituents, all of whom now find themselves without a voice in the House after Santos was ousted in a historic vote on Friday, Dec. 1.

His expulsion came on the heels of a damning House Ethics Committee report that found “substantial evidence” that he had committed crimes.

Santos is facing 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress.

He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and is scheduled to stand trial in September 2024.

The race to fill the vacant seat – one of 18 that would have gone for President Joe Biden in 2020 under its current configuration – is expected to be competitive.

Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, who held the position from 2016 to 2022, formally announced his run for the seat in October 2023.

Other Democrats running for the seat include Anna Kaplan, a two-term state senator, and Josh Lafazan, a current member of the Nassau County Legislature.

On the Republican side, Michael Sapraicone, a retired New York City Police Department detective and US Navy veteran, announced his campaign for the seat in July 2023.

Sapraicone joins several other Republicans vying for the seat, including Kellen Curry, a former vice president of JP Morgan and US Air Force veteran, and Philip Grillo, a US Marine Corps veteran and alleged participant in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

