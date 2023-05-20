Construction On 3 Long Island Projects Paused

On Friday, May 19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the three Long Island construction projects will be paused until the fall in order to minimize travel times this summer.

The projects that will be paused are:

Meadowbrook Parkway Drawbridge (Nassau County)

Loop Parkway Drawbridge (Nassau County)

Shelter Island Ferry Plaza Reconstruction (Suffolk County)

“Visitors from across the world come to Long Island to enjoy our world-renowned beaches, scenic wonders, and tourist attractions," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

"By pausing construction this summer on these projects, we are ensuring that residents and visitors spend less time in their cars and more time enjoying these attractions with family and friends."

The announcement comes ahead of Memorial Day weekend, which many consider the start of the summer season.

All three projects plan to pick back up in the fall, with the drawbridges expected to be finished in the spring of 2024 and the ferry plaza to be finished in the summer of 2024.

Additionally, the New York State Department of Transportation reminded drivers of two traffic circles located at Robert Moses and Jones Beach State Parks and to adhere to rules such as using a turn signal when exiting the traffic circle and yielding to any traffic already within the circle.

