George Santos Launches OnlyFans Account: 'The Moment You've All Been Waiting For'

The ex-lawmaker, a Republican from Long Island, served 11 months before he was ousted from his 3rd District seat representing parts of Nassau County and Queens.

Since then, the admitted liar has stayed firmly in the public eye, appearing on internet shows, launching a Cameo account (which led to Santos suing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel), and even allegedly working on a documentary and a reality show.

His next venture? OnlyFans.

“The moment you've all been waiting for!” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) along with the link to his account, which has a subscription price of $29.99 per month or $80.97 for a three-month bundle.

He added, “Only on #OnlyFans will you get the full behind the scenes [sic] access to everything I'm working on.”

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans is an internet subscription service that allows users to put their videos and content behind a paywall. The platform is primarily used by sex workers who produce pornographic content, though it does host the work of fitness creators and more.

Santos, 35, clarified in another post that his OnlyFans content “is not adult content.”

“Ok y’all got your panties in a bunch,” Santos wrote. “I decided to go with only fans [sic] because I wanted to stir the pot. Folks need to stop being so sensitive…”

His OnlyFans page does not specify what exactly the content will cover, stating only that users will be able to “dive deep into the exclusive never before seen content of the Congressional Icon and much more!”

As of publication, Santos’ OnlyFans page has four videos.

In March, Santos announced that he would run a comeback campaign against Rep. Nick LaLota for his 1st District seat, but withdrew a month later, saying he did not want to split the ticket “ [hand] the house to Dems.”

The former congressman is facing 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress – all of which he pleaded guilty to.

Santos is set to stand trial in September.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.