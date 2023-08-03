Gambling Bust: Two Businesses Busted For Machines In Mineola, Garden City Park

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Nassau County Police’s “Problem Oriented Police Officers” (POP) squad reported that it made arrests at two businesses on Jericho Turnpike during a raid targeting illegal gambling machines.

The first business busted as part of the “Pop and Stop Quality of Life Enforcement” operation was Mineola Deli Comida Hispana, located at 90-07 W. Jericho Turnpike in Mineola.

Officers reported finding three gambling machines at the deli, leading to the arrest of 40-year-old Westbury resident Jose Molina.

The POP squad then moved nearly two miles away to Latino Café and Bar, located at 2224 Jericho Turnpike in Garden City Park.

There, police purportedly found one of the illegal machines and placed under arrest Iris M. Gonzalez Juarez, a 50-year-old Mineola resident.

They are both charged with possession of gambling devices and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Juarez was additionally charged with on-premise disorderly gambling.

On the same day, two additional people were apprehended for panhandling or peddling goods either in the street or out of their car:

Rosa Fabiola Cando Pomboza, 27, of Brooklyn; and

Rudany Antonio, Valerio Jimenez, 39, of Richmond Hill

They are due in court on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Friday, Aug. 25, respectively.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.