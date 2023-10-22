Full Closures Planned For Portion Of Long Island Expressway In Oyster Bay

Both directions of the Long Island Expressway are scheduled to close nightly at Exit 48 in the towns of Oyster Bay and Huntington, beginning Monday, Oct. 23.

I-495 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night for approximately one week while crews set up a new work zone and establish a new traffic pattern, according to the Department of Transportation.

During the closures, drivers will be detoured onto the Service Road.

Transportation officials urged the public to plan for possible delays and reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

