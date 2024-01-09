French Fry Eatery Returns To US With New Garden City Location

Calling all French fry lovers.

New York Fries, an eatery serving up decadent dishes such as poutine and more, opened up at the Roosevelt Field Mall, located in Garden City, on Tuesday, Jan. 9 – a big move for the company, as it marks the chain’s first foray back into the US market.

As one may glean by the name, the chain started in New York City’s South Street Seaport in 1983 but soon moved to Canada and became a staple of the country’s food courts.

It now successfully operates over 100 restaurants in Canada alongside 25 throughout the Middle East. Now, however, New York Fries is looking back to its roots.

For an eatery specializing in one dish, New York Fries is anything but boring in the different combinations of loaded fries and poutines it offers.

Though it started with only three sizes each of fresh-cut fries and soda, the spot currently has nine types of loaded fries, from a pulled pork poutine (with BBQ sauce and Wisconsin cheese curds) to “Flamin’ Bacon” (with chipotle aioli, hot sauce, and pickled jalapenos), to even a vegetarian option (smothered in cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions, and tomatoes).

Those looking for a quick snack can also try the fries all on their own (or paired with a sauce on the side), which are cooked in a non-hydrogenated sunflower oil in a three-step method which the company claims is unique to New York Fries.

For those searching for more than just fries, the eatery serves up hot dogs, both plain and loaded, just like its fry options.

“This New York opening marks a significant milestone for us,” Craig Burt, Chief Operating Officer at New York Fries said in a press release about the Garden City opening. “...We’re thrilled to make our official return and bring our fry-based menu to fry-lovers across the state and eventually across the East Coast.”

The company aims to expand further this winter, with plans set in motion to open a location at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove as well as two in New Jersey.

For more information, click here.

