Freeport Woman Steals $4K From Residents In North Bellmore, Police Say

Nassau County resident Ashley Atkinson, age 22, of Freeport, was arrested on Thursday, June 29 for grand larceny in North Bellmore.

According to the Nassau County Police detectives, Atkinson was employed as a staff member of the Association for the Help of Retarded Children (AHRC), located at 1070 Bellmore Road who controlled the residents’ funds at the facility.

On numerous occasions, Atkinson made a total of 37 unauthorized withdrawals out of six vulnerable elderly residents’ accounts totaling $4,400 for her own personal gain, police said.

The defendant then falsified the business records in an attempt to conceal the withdrawals, police said.

Atkinson was arrested without incident and charged with:

Grand larceny

Two counts of scheme to defraud

Fasifying business records

She will be arraigned on Friday, June 30, at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

If you feel you may have been the victim of a similar incident call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.