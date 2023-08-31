Freeport Murder Sentencing: Alleged Gang Member Will Spend Decades Behind Bars, DA Says

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 27-year-old Christopher Anderson (also known as CK) of Roosevelt was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for the incidents, which took place in November and December of 2020, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

A group of Bloods gang members attending a meeting, followed 21-year-old victim Taffarie Haughton and a second victim, age 19, into the bathroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Freeport on Nov. 28, 2020.

When Haughton and the other victim tried to leave the park, Anderson and other gang members blocked the exit.

That’s when Anderson and his co-defendant, Floyd McNeil began to fire at the two. Both were hit.

Haughton was struck once in the chest, piercing his lung and heart, and once in the left foot. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The 19-year-old was struck in the shoulder and was treated at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital.

Nearly a month later, on Dec. 29, 2020, Anderson was involved in a police pursuit by four Hempstead Police Detectives, where he allegedly weaved in and out of Roosevelt traffic at high rates of speed.

He pulled into a driveway near Pennywood Avenue and tried to exit the vehicle, but officers were within feet of him.

Anderson then fired two shots at the officers, missed, and fled the scene unharmed as police returned fire. He was arrested the next day.

“Christopher Anderson did not know Taffarie Haughton or the other teenage victim he shot at repeatedly at Martin Luther King Park in November 2020. He just knew that they had interrupted a gang meeting, and that was enough to unleash deadly violence on them,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

“Today’s sentence ensures that he will no longer threaten our communities.”

On Thursday, June 29, Anderson pleaded guilty to the following charges across both incidents:

Second-degree murder;

Second-degree attempted murder; and

First-degree attempted murder

McNeil’s case is still pending, and if convicted, he faces up to 50 years to life in prison in addition to the 25 years he’s serving for a 2019 Hempstead shooting.

