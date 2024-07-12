Light Rain 74°

SHARE

Franklin Square Gas Station Owner Attacks Person With Knife, Police Say

A Long Island man was charged with assault for allegedly hitting a neighboring business employee with a knife during a parking dispute.

The area of the attack.&nbsp;

The area of the attack. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Nassau County around 1:55 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, in Franklin Square.

According to the Nassau County Police, Daljit Singh, age 58, of Hicksville, the owner of the OK Gas Station on Park Road, had a verbal dispute with an employee of another business regarding car parking on his property.

The argument escalated, and Singh struck the victim with a small knife on the left side of his neck and arm, police said.

Singh was arrested without incident and charged with:

  • Attempted assault
  • Assault
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

The victim suffered two small lacerations and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Singh will be arraigned on Thursday, July 11, at First District Court in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE