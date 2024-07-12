Franklin Square Gas Station Owner Attacks Person With Knife, Police Say

The incident occurred in Nassau County around 1:55 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, in Franklin Square.

According to the Nassau County Police, Daljit Singh, age 58, of Hicksville, the owner of the OK Gas Station on Park Road, had a verbal dispute with an employee of another business regarding car parking on his property.

The argument escalated, and Singh struck the victim with a small knife on the left side of his neck and arm, police said.

Singh was arrested without incident and charged with:

Attempted assault

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

The victim suffered two small lacerations and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Singh will be arraigned on Thursday, July 11, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.