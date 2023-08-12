Fourth Victim Dies After Crash Near Shopping Center On Sunrise Highway In Massapequa

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 in Massapequa.

A vehicle operating at a high rate of speed was traveling westbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27), across from the shopping center located at 5598 Sunrise Highway, where it collided with three other vehicles, Nassau County Police said.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, Nassau County Police announced the fourth person, and third child, to succumb to their injuries is 6-year-old Chantel Solomon, of Uniondale.

The three initial victims were pronounced dead at the scene:

Patrice Huntley, age 60 of Flushing,

Jeremiah Huntley, age 10, Uniondale,

Hannah Huntley, age 13, of Uniondale.

Five additional victims were transported to local area hospitals where two, including Solomon, were listed in critical unstable condition, two in stable condition. One other person was treated and released.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Nassau County Police announced that Michael Deangelo, age 32, of Lindenhurst, was arrested in connection to the crash, accusing him of driving under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl and saying that one second prior to the impact, he was traveling 120.55 miles per hour.

Deangelo, who remains hospitalized in stable condition, has been charged with:

Aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts;

Second-degree manslaughter, three counts;

DWI, two counts;

Reckless driving; and

Assault, six counts in the second degree, and two counts in the third degree.

