Four Nabbed For Cocaine, Oxy, Gun Possessions In Uniondale: Police

Police arrested a group of four after investigations discovered them housing drugs and multiple guns.

<p>(From left to right, top row): Darius Forrest, Wendell Forrest, Gregory Quarles-Williams, and Tiffany Goins-Ford, all from Uniondale, were arrested after police reportedly found them to be in possession of guns and drugs.</p>

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
The following Uniondale residents were arrested just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 following drug raids, according to Nassau County Police:

  • Gregory Quarles-Williams, age 41;
  • Tiffany Goins-Ford, age 36;
  • Wendell Forrest, age 42; and
  • Darius Forrest, age 34.

The search warrants were executed alongside the Drug Enforcement Agents and Homeland Security Investigations.

In all, investigators found the quartet were allegedly in possession of the following items:

  • Over two kilograms of cocaine;
  • Oxycodone pills
  • A loaded Highpoint firearm
  • A loaded .357 Taurus revolver
  • A Galls Bullet Proof vest
  • Various caliber rounds of ammunition
  • Assorted US currency

All four suspects were arrested without incident, police said.

Quarles-Williams and Goins-Ford were both charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in varying degrees.

Wendell and Darius Forrest were also charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in varying degrees. They also each face additional charges for criminally possessing a weapon and criminally possessing a firearm.

All pleaded not guilty at their arraignments; Goins-Ford is due back in court on Monday, Oct. 23, while Darius Forrest and Quarles-Williams are slated to re-appear on Tuesday, Oct, 24 and Wendell Forrest is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26. 

