Four Nabbed For Cocaine, Oxy, Gun Possessions In Uniondale: Police

The following Uniondale residents were arrested just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 following drug raids, according to Nassau County Police:

Gregory Quarles-Williams, age 41;

Tiffany Goins-Ford, age 36;

Wendell Forrest, age 42; and

Darius Forrest, age 34.

The search warrants were executed alongside the Drug Enforcement Agents and Homeland Security Investigations.

In all, investigators found the quartet were allegedly in possession of the following items:

Over two kilograms of cocaine;

Oxycodone pills

A loaded Highpoint firearm

A loaded .357 Taurus revolver

A Galls Bullet Proof vest

Various caliber rounds of ammunition

Assorted US currency

All four suspects were arrested without incident, police said.

Quarles-Williams and Goins-Ford were both charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in varying degrees.

Wendell and Darius Forrest were also charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in varying degrees. They also each face additional charges for criminally possessing a weapon and criminally possessing a firearm.

All pleaded not guilty at their arraignments; Goins-Ford is due back in court on Monday, Oct. 23, while Darius Forrest and Quarles-Williams are slated to re-appear on Tuesday, Oct, 24 and Wendell Forrest is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.