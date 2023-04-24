Florida Man Uses Lit Cigar As Weapon During East Garden City Assault, Police Say

The incident occurred in Nassau County at The Cuban at 987 Stewart Ave., at 1:45 a.m., Saturday, April 22 in East Garden City.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 47-year-old male man was sitting at the bar of The Cuban when Bruno Esteves, age 47, of Loxahatchee, Florida, began to nudge the victim who was seated next to him.

An argument ensued and Esteves put a lit cigar to the victim’s face. The victim struck Esteves to protect himself and was then removed from the scene by bar employees, police said.

Police said the victim reentered the bar a few minutes later to get his wife and Esteves struck him in the face with a bottle, then grabbed a cup from the bar and struck him again.

Officers responded and spotted a 2019 Volkswagen leaving the parking lot and conducted a traffic stop and arrested Esteves without incident, police said.

The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Esteves was charged with two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.