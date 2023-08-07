Child Dead, Five Injured Following Turnpike Crash In West Hempstead

It happened on Monday, Aug. 7 in West Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., the driver of a 2005 Nissan SUV was purportedly speeding down the turnpike, heading east.

Near the intersection of Westminster Road, the SUV struck a parked Toyota Corolla.

The car had three people inside and two standing on the outside.

Even so, all five people, and the driver of the Nissan, were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

Katerine Vanegas-Hernandez, a 6-year-old West Hempstead girl, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.